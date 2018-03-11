Wallace trumps Johnston in play-off to win Indian Open title

REUTERS: Briton Matt Wallace beat compatriot Andrew Johnston in the first hole of their play-off to win his second European Tour title at the Indian Open on Sunday.

Wallace, who shared the lead along with local hope Shubhankar Sharma after the penultimate round, carded a four-under 68 at the DLF Golf and Country Club to move atop the leaderboard on 11-under.

Johnston, who entered the day in joint fourth, had an excellent final round as he sank six birdies in a bogey-free 66 to force a play-off with Wallace.

The 27-year-old attacked the first extra hole, the par-five 18th, and birdied to win the tournament after Johnston took a more conservative approach to finish on par.

Sharma, 21, had another final round to forget following last week's collapse at the WGC-Mexico Championship, as the Indian went three-over 75 to finish at four-under along with Scotland's Stephen Gallacher.

Kim Sihwan sealed third position on eight-under after carding an impressive 68 in the final round while Spaniard Pablo Larrazabal and Austrian Matthias Schwab were a shot behind at joint-fourth.

(Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)