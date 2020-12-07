Wamangituka scores twice as Stuttgart beat Bremen 2-1

Silas Wamangituka scored both goals as VfB Stuttgart edged a 2-1 away win to Werder Bremen in what was a quiet Bundesliga game until it burst into life in second-half stoppage time on Sunday.

Wamangituka put Stuttgart ahead on the half-hour mark, drilling the ball home from the penalty spot after a foul on Wataru Endo by Dutch winger Tahith Chong, and there was little action until near the end of the match.

Wamangituka nipped in to steal the ball after a defensive mix-up between keeper Jiri Pavlenka and Omer Toprak outside the box, and then waited on the goal-line for Pavlenka to recover before blasting home from close range.

Wamangituka and Bremen's Davie Selke were booked for their ensuing altercation before Selke went up the other end and headed a goal for the home side, but it was too little, too late and Stuttgart managed to hang on for the three points.

The win lifts them to eighth in the standings on 14 points after 10 games, while Bremen are 12th on 11 points.

