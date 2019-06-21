Wan-Bissaka's head turned by Man United link - Boothroyd

Crystal Palace defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka's head has been turned by reports that he is wanted by Manchester United, England Under-21 manager Aidy Boothroyd has said.

British media reported that the Premier League clubs are in talks over a deal for the right back, who is representing England at the European Under-21 Championship and scored an injury time own goal in their 2-1 defeat by France on Tuesday.

"When that speculation is flying around it is bound to turn your head," Boothroyd told reporters. "For a young player... it would be daft not to say that in some way he must think about it.

"What I will say is because he doesn't say too much you don't get to find out too much. He keeps things to himself and is a very private guy."

The 21-year-old, who has three years left on his Palace contract, started 35 Premier League games for the club last season.

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)

