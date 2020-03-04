Wanyama joins Montreal Impact from Tottenham

Montreal Impact have signed Kenya international skipper Victor Wanyama from Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur on a three-year contract, the Major League Soccer club said.

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Carabao Cup - Third Round - Colchester United v Tottenham Hotspur - JobServe Community Stadium, Colchester, Britain - September 24, 2019 Tottenham Hotspur's Victor Wanyama reacts after losing the penalty shootout REUTERS/David Klein

The 28-year-old midfielder joins Montreal, who are managed by Arsenal great Thierry Henry, having scored seven goals in 97 appearances for Spurs in all competitions after joining the London side from Southampton in 2016.

"When I spoke to Thierry and he told me he wanted me to join him in Montreal, I didn't have to think twice," Wanyama told the club's website. "He has always been a player I've admired and I'm really happy to get the opportunity to work with him."

Montreal, who finished ninth in the MLS Eastern Conference last season, beat New England Revolution 2-1 in their opening game of the new campaign on Saturday.

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Source: Reuters

