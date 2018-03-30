Waratahs, Blues game moved to league country after stadium clash

SYDNEY: The New South Wales Waratahs will take their Super Rugby game against the Auckland Blues to the heart of rival code rugby league after a clash of dates at their regular home ground.

The Waratahs are scheduled to host the Blues at their Sydney Football Stadium ground on May 5, but there is a possibility soccer's domestic A-League final will be held at there on the same day.

The Sydney-based side sought permission from governing body SANZAAR to move the game against the Blues to Brookvale Oval, the home of National Rugby League side Manly on the North Shore.

SANZAAR announced its approval on Friday.

"Sydney's busy sporting calendar has unfortunately necessitated this move but the Waratahs have made a sensible decision," SANZAAR chief executive Andy Marinos said in a statement.

The match has also been pushed back, with the original kickoff scheduled for 3:05 p.m. (0505 GMT). It will now start at 7.45 p.m. to allow for community and club rugby to be played during the day.

"Saturday afternoon footy is traditionally the showcase window for our community game and by recognising that and working with our key partners we have been able to ensure that all levels of the game is a winner," Waratahs chief executive Andrew Hore said.

(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington, Editing by Ed Osmond)