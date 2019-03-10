Ward-Prowse screamer caps spectacular Southampton comeback

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

REUTERS: SOUTHAMPTON 2 TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR 1

Goals from Yan Valery and James Ward-Prowse conjured a spectacular comeback win for Southampton who stunned Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 at St Mary's on Saturday after being completely outclassed in the first half.

Both players had scored in the 3-2 defeat at Manchester United and struck again within five second-half minutes which turned the game and condemned Spurs to a fourth successive Premier League game without a win - their worst run since 2017.

Yet for much of the match it had looked routine for the visitors who took the lead through Harry Kane. The striker combined beautifully with the returning Dele Alli on 26 minutes for his 200th career goal and seventh in five games against shell-shocked Saints.

Christian Eriksen went close to increasing the lead, fizzing one shot against the bar and having another parried away by keeper Angus Gunn.

The introduction of Shane Long - one of two changes at the break - injected new life into the Saints and although the Irishman lasted just 15 minutes before going off injured, he inspired a revival as Valery scored on 76 minutes with a shot that bounced off the ground.

Incredibly, Ward-Prowse, who had also scored direct from a free kick against Manchester United, produced another set-piece strike on 81 minutes as Saints recorded back-to-back home league wins.

Defeat left Spurs hanging on to third place, three points ahead of Manchester United who have a game in hand and play Arsenal on Sunday.

