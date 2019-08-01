Warner out early as England pacemen make inroads at Edgbaston

England's pacemen made early inroads to remove Australia's top three and restrict the tourists to 83-3 in the opening session of the first Ashes test at a raucous Edgbaston on Thursday.

BIRMINGHAM: England's pacemen made early inroads to remove Australia's top three and restrict the tourists to 83-3 in the opening session of the first Ashes test at a raucous Edgbaston on Thursday.

Veteran pairing of James Anderson and Stuart Broad bowled well from the off, with Broad removing David Warner in the fourth over for just two, trapping the opening batsman leg before wicket.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Replays suggested Warner was unlucky to be given out, but that did not deter the home crowd, who waved pieces of sandpaper in his direction, with the euphoria continuing as Broad struck again in the eighth over to remove Bancroft for eight.

Bancroft looked in good touch on his return from suspension after sandpaper-gate only to be caught in the slips. Usman Khawaja was the next to go, on review, caught behind off Chris Woakes for 13, before Travis Head and Steve Smith steadied the ship to lunch.

(Reporting by Peter Hall; Editing by Christian Radnedge)