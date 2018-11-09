Warnock expects to end managerial career at Cardiff

Neil Warnock has called Cardiff City his "farewell club" as he admitted preserving the Welsh club's Premier League status this season could be his final challenge as a football manager.

Warnock turns 70 next month and is the second oldest manager in the top four divisions of English football.

Cardiff's home league match against Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday completes a century of games for Warnock, who is in his 17th coaching job and 39th season as a manager.

"I look at the club as a farewell club. I don't think I'll be leaving the club and going to another," Warnock, who is contracted to the end of next season, told reporters.

"When you get to my age, you can't really look beyond the next few months or weeks, whatever job you are in, not just football."

Warnock is currently on a stringent fitness regime to ensure he can deal with the burden of modern-day management and remains hopeful of staying at Cardiff beyond this season, his health permitting.

"Life changes so quickly, you can't really plan ahead. You can hope to plan ahead," he added. "We're better when we're underdogs and to achieve the impossible this season would be my miles my biggest achievement."

Cardiff City, currently 19th in the league, are seeking to bounce back from two defeats when they face 12th-placed Brighton.

