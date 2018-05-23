Wasps flanker Willis faces year out with knee injury

Wasps flanker Jack Willis could be out for up to 12 months after suffering a serious knee injury in Saturday's Premiership semi-final defeat to Saracens, his club announced on Tuesday.

REUTERS: Wasps flanker Jack Willis could be out for up to 12 months after suffering a serious knee injury in Saturday's Premiership semi-final defeat to Saracens, his club announced on Tuesday.

The 21-year-old, who was called up by England head coach Eddie Jones for next month's three-test tour of South Africa, now faces a race to be fit for next year's World Cup in Japan.

Advertisement

"Following consultation with a specialist, it has been determined that Jack Willis sustained a significant multi-ligament injury to his right knee," Wasps said in a statement on their website http://www.wasps.co.uk/news/article/2018/05/22/jack-willis-injury-update.

"This includes a rupture of his anterior cruciate ligament. The injury is expected to keep him out of action for a period between nine and 12 months," Wasps added.

Willis left the pitch in the first half of Wasps' 57-33 defeat at the Allianz Park on Saturday after he collided with Saracens flyhalf Owen Farrell.

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by John O'Brien)

Advertisement