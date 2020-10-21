Wasps given all-clear to play in Premiership final

Wasps will play in the Premiership final against Exeter Chiefs after they were given the all-clear following the latest round of COVID-19 tests, Premiership Rugby said on Wednesday.

REUTERS: Wasps will play in the Premiership final against Exeter Chiefs after they were given the all-clear following the latest round of COVID-19 tests, Premiership Rugby said on Wednesday.

Wasps' participation in Saturday's final at Twickenham was in doubt after they recorded 11 COVID-19 positives in two rounds of testing since last week.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Premiership Rugby can confirm that Wasps have been given the all-clear to take their rightful place in the Premiership Rugby final against Exeter Chiefs," it said in a statement.

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru;Editing by Peter Rutherford)