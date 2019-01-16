Wasps sign New Zealand World Cup winner Fekitoa

New Zealand's World Cup-winning centre Malakai Fekitoa will join Wasps from French Top 14 team Toulon at the end of the season, the English Premiership club said on Wednesday.

Fekitoa, who moved to Toulon from Super Rugby side the Highlanders in 2017, scored eight tries in 24 games for the All Blacks and was in the squad that won the World Cup in 2015.

The 26-year-old will link up with former All Black and Highlanders team mate Lima Sopoaga at the Ricoh Arena. The terms of the deal and length of contract were not disclosed.

With New Zealand not picking overseas players, Wasps will have Tonga-born Fekitoa full time.

"Malakai is a world-class player with bags of talent," Wasps director of rugby Dai Young said in a statement.

"He's proven at the top level and to bring someone of his calibre to Wasps is a massive coup."

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)