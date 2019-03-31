Wasteful Bayern stumble in title race, Dortmund win

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Champions Bayern Munich stumbled to a 1-1 draw at Freiburg on Saturday to hand the Bundesliga top spot back to Borussia Dortmund, who beat VfL Wolfsburg 2-0.

The Bavarians, who had won 13 of their previous 14 league games, cancelled out Lucas Hoeler's third minute goal with Robert Lewandowski's 199th Bundesliga goal in the 22nd.

But the Poland striker's sensational volley was not enough and he wasted a bagful of golden scoring chances in the second half, including a point blank header, and even hit the woodwork in stoppage time.

Bayern are on 61 points, two behind Dortmund whom they will meet next week.

RB Leipzig, who are third on 49, host Hertha Berlin later on Saturday.

