Watchful Australia openers thwart India in Perth

PERTH: Australia openers Aaron Finch and Marcus Harris blunted India's four-pronged pace attack to bat through the first session of the second test on Friday, the hosts defying predictions of a bowler's paradise at the new Perth Stadium.

Justifying captain Tim Paine's decision to bat first after winning the toss, Australia reached lunch at 66 without loss with Harris unbeaten on 36 and Finch 28 not out.

It was a steady yet dominant start for a desperate Australia side hoping to seal a series-leveling victory after a nail-biting 31-run first test defeat in Adelaide.

The grassy pitch was expected to conjure swing and bounce in a throwback to the nearby WACA's heyday, however, India's overeager pacemen bowled too short and wide to really trouble the openers.

India's quicks will be hoping to find some rhythm soon as the tourists played without a frontline spinner for only the third time in seven years after spearhead Ravichandran Ashwin was ruled out due to injury.

His replacement Umesh Yadav was expensive on a wicket that settled after offering initial movement, while spin-bowling all-rounder Hanuma Vihari also came in for injured batsman Rohit Sharma but did not bowl in the first session.

With Australia looking assured, India face the prospect of a long hot day in the field with the temperature expected to soar to 38 degrees Celsius as the smattering of spectators mostly took refuge under shelter.

Harris made a particularly watchful start, nervously getting off the mark with an inside-edge on the 16th delivery he faced, before the locally-born batsman feasted on wayward bowling.

Finch, meanwhile, under pressure after scoring just 11 runs in Adelaide, repaid the faith of the selectors as Australia named an unchanged side for the second of four tests.

He was untroubled until surviving a testing first over from Mohammed Shami, who unsuccessfully reviewed after trapping the batsman above the knee roll as the openers notched their first ever half-century partnership in the 15th over.

The test is the first at the new 60,000-seat stadium located in Burswood after a 47-year run at the WACA, where Australia will be keen to end a run of six tests without a victory against an India side seeking a first series win Down Under.

