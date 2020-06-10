Watford goalkeeper Foster signs new two-year deal

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster has signed a new two-year contract to extend his stay at Vicarage Road, the Premier League club announced on Tuesday.

The 37-year-old ex-England international was set to become a free agent at the end of this month but will now take part in Watford's fight to secure their top-flight status when they restart their campaign at home to Leicester City on June 20.

Foster, who has amassed nearly 150 appearances for Watford across two spells, has started each of the club's 29 league games this season, recording 89 saves and nine clean sheets.

With nine games of the season left, Nigel Pearson's Watford side sit above the relegation zone on goal difference.

"We've got to hit the ground running, that's for sure, and I really believe we can get up to mid-table if we come back all guns blazing and get three wins on the bounce,” Foster said on the club's website https://www.watfordfc.com/news/foster-well-be-giving-it-everything.

“All of a sudden we go from 17th to mid-table as it's that tight between six or seven teams. It's massive we get off to a good start.”

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)