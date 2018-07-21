Watford's Cleverley to miss start of season after surgery

Watford midfielder Tom Cleverley will miss the start of the Premier League season as he recovers from ankle surgery, his club said on Saturday.

The 28-year-old made 23 league appearances for Watford last season before sustaining a season-ending hamstring injury in January.

He underwent surgery on a long-term Achilles tendon problem in the off-season.

"I had been used to playing with pain in my ankle. Now that's going to be a thing of the past, I'll be fit and raring to win my place back once I've finished my rehab," Cleverley told the club's website https://www.watfordfc.com/club/hornets-shop/new-201819-away-kit-sale-now.

Watford play four pre-season friendlies before opening their league campaign against Brighton and Hove Albion on Aug. 11.

