Watford's Foster says club low on confidence

REUTERS: Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster said the team are suffering a crisis of confidence after Tuesday's 4-0 Premier League defeat by Manchester City left the club mired in the relegation zone.

The club's 19th defeat in 37 games this season came only two days after Nigel Pearson became the third manager to be sacked Watford in the current campaign. It left them 18th in the table ahead of Sunday's clash with Arsenal.

"The confidence is so crazy low. I don't know why it is or why it should be ... you get into a state of trying to minimise as much damage as you can, but it's a dangerous way to approach games," Foster told Sky Sports.

"We're well versed with what goes on in this club. It is what it is. You get used to it in football nowadays ... you've got to roll with the punches.

"You can't blame anything other than your own performances and every one of us has to look at ourselves ... we've got a massive game on Sunday, that's what we've got to look at."

Watford are level on 34 points with 17th-placed Aston Villa but below them on goal difference. Villa travel to relegation-threatened West Ham United in their final game.

"We have some big characters in the dressing room and we need to be ready for a big game on Sunday," said Watford caretaker manager Hayden Mullins.

"It's a tough league, a challenge, but it's about getting those players up for the challenge and positive again."

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by David Goodman)