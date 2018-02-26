Watford's Gracia not chasing any points target

Watford manager Javi Gracia is not chasing any points target but focussing on tackling one game at a time, the Spaniard said ahead of Saturday's Premier League match against West Bromwich Albion.

Watford have climbed to 10th in the league after recording two wins, a draw and a defeat in four league games under Gracia, who replaced Marco Silva last month, with their latest win coming against Everton on Saturday.

Despite their upturn in form, the Hornets are just six points ahead of 18th-placed Swansea City and Gracia has urged his team to get an important win at Vicarage Road.

"I don't know about the future," Gracia told the club's website (www.watfordfc.com).

"I am only focusing on the next match – that is the best mentality. Everybody speaks about how many points you need and I only say one thing: 'I don't know'.

"What I am sure of is that we need three points in the next game versus West Brom. When we play at home we feel the backing of our supporters. We play with another man at home."

Watford were boosted by the return of several key players, including Miguel Britos and Heurelho Gomes, against Everton and Gracia has welcomed the selection dilemma of a fully-fit squad.

"I am confident in all players," Gracia added.

"It is not easy to choose the players because now we have more options. My players work very hard and it is for me to take all the decisions. All the players are important for me but most important is the team."

Following their game against West Brom, Watford play tough away league matches at Arsenal and Liverpool.

