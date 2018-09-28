Watford's Kabasele has red card rescinded

Watford defender Christian Kabasele will be available for the Premier League encounter against Arsenal at the weekend after the English Football Association rescinded the red card he received on Wednesday.

The 27-year-old was sent off for denying a clear goal-scoring opportunity in a League Cup tie against Tottenham Hotspur but the FA said on Friday that Watford's appeal against his dismissal had been upheld.

"Christian Kabasele's one-match suspension has been withdrawn with immediate effect after his wrongful dismissal claim was upheld," the governing body said in a statement.

The Congolese-born Belgian has started all six of Watford's league games this season. The team lie fourth in the table, a point and two places above Arsenal, whom they visit on Saturday.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by John O'Brien)