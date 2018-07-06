Watford sign Foster on two-year deal from West Brom

Watford have signed goalkeeper Ben Foster from Championship side West Bromwich Albion on a two-year deal with an option over an additional 12 months, the Premier League club has said.

The former England shot-stopper is no stranger to Vicarage Road, having made 81 appearances in two seasons while on loan from Manchester United, and was instrumental in the Watford's promotion to the Premier League in 2006.

"Not many clubs I'd have looked forward to signing for, but Watford FC have always had a special place in my life, can't wait to get going again," Foster wrote on Twitter.

The 35-year-old spent seven years at the Hawthorns, making 223 appearances in all competitions, and was one of West Brom's better players in a dismal 2017/18 campaign which saw them finish bottom of the league table on 31 points.

Foster becomes Watford's sixth signing of the close-season, after midfielder Ken Sema joined from Swedish side Ostersunds on Thursday.

