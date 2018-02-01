Watford winger Success agrees loan move to Malaga

Watford winger Isaac Success has agreed to join Spanish side Malaga on a loan deal until the end of the season, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.

REUTERS: Watford winger Isaac Success has agreed to join Spanish side Malaga on a loan deal until the end of the season, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.

Success, who made 19 appearances and scored one goal for Watford last season, has struggled to break into the team and has featured once in the current campaign, in the 3-2 League Cup second round defeat by Bristol City in August.

Success, a 22-year-old Nigerian, signed for Watford from Granada in 2016 and will link up with the Spanish club's former manager Jose Gonzalez who is now in charge at Malaga.

Malaga are bottom of La Liga with 13 points from 21 games. Watford are 11th in the Premier League with 26 points and appointed Spaniard Javi Gracia as manager this month after sacking Marco Silva.

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; editing by Mark Heinrich)