Watson and Wilson back for England against Wales

BAGSHOT, England: Winger Anthony Watson and flanker Mark Wilson will make their first England appearances since the World Cup final after being named on Thursday to start Saturday's Six Nations game against Wales at Twickenham.

Watson is back from a calf injury and Wilson, who will start at openside flanker, returns after a knee problem. Wilson replaces the injured Sam Underhill, with Courtney Lawes continuing at blindside flanker and Tom Curry at number eight.

Elliot Daly continues at fullback while Jonathan Joseph, who started on the wing in the win over Ireland, drops out of the matchday squad.

In an unchanged tight five, Joe Marler, Jamie George and Kyle Sinckler are named in the front row, with George Kruis and Maro Itoje at lock. Prop Mako Vunipola was unavailable because of self-isolation in case of coronavirus risk after he returned from a trip to Tonga via Hong Kong.

Ben Youngs will win his 99th cap at scrumhalf alongside flyhalf George Ford as England field their World Cup final backline for the first time in the championship.

Most of the talk around England this week has focused on their final game of the championship away to Italy, which now looks likely to be postponed, though coach Eddie Jones will have been working hard to keep everyone thinking about Wales.

After their wins over Scotland and Ireland, England are back in the title hunt, but they need to beat the Welsh and Italy - if and when that game is played while hoping that unbeaten France slip up in one of their two remaining games.

"Wales are a very tough, well-coached side and they’ve been building on their attack since Wayne Pivac has taken over (as coach)," Jones said in a statement.

"It’s always a tough game against them and we know they will bring that toughness to all the contest areas."

Wales, Grand Slam winners last year, have lost to Ireland and France already this year. They will name their team later on Thursday.

England starting XV15 Elliot Daly (Saracens, 42 caps)14 Anthony Watson (Bath Rugby, 42 caps)13 Manu Tuilagi (Leicester Tigers, 42 caps)12 Owen Farrell (Saracens, 82 caps) C11 Jonny May (Leicester Tigers, 55 caps)10 George Ford (Leicester Tigers, 68 caps)9 Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers, 98 caps)1 Joe Marler (Harlequins, 70 caps)2 Jamie George (Saracens, 48 caps)3 Kyle Sinckler (Harlequins, 34 caps)4 Maro Itoje (Saracens, 37 caps)5 George Kruis (Saracens, 44 caps)6 Courtney Lawes (Northampton Saints, 84 caps)7 Mark Wilson (Sale Sharks, 18 caps)8 Tom Curry (Sale Sharks, 22 caps)Replacements16 Luke Cowan-Dickie (Exeter Chiefs, 23 caps)17 Ellis Genge (Leicester Tigers, 17 caps)18 Will Stuart (Bath Rugby, 2 caps)19 Joe Launchbury (Wasps, 64 caps)20 Charlie Ewels (Bath Rugby, 14 caps) 21 Ben Earl (Saracens, 2 caps)22 Willi Heinz (Gloucester Rugby, 12 caps)23 Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs, 28 caps)

(Reporting by Mitch Phillips; Editing by David Goodman)