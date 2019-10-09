Wawrinka and Medvedev to place Saudi Arabia event

Sport

Wawrinka and Medvedev to place Saudi Arabia event

Three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka and this year's U.S. Open runner-up Daniil Medvedev will both take part in the inaugural Diriyah Tennis Cup in Saudi Arabia in December.

Wawrinka of Switzerland hits a return to Nieminen of Finland during their men&apos;s singles match
FILE PHOTO: Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland stretches to hit a return to Jarkko Nieminen of Finland during their men's singles third round match at the Australian Open 2015 tennis tournament in Melbourne January 24, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Bookmark

REUTERS: Three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka and this year's U.S. Open runner-up Daniil Medvedev will both take part in the inaugural Diriyah Tennis Cup in Saudi Arabia in December.

The three-day event starting on Dec.12, featuring a US$3 million prize pot, will take place on the outskirts of Riyadh.

It is not part of the ATP Tour and therefore will not feature ranking points.

Italian Fabio Fognini and Belgium's David Goffin are also involved with four other players to be announced in the coming weeks, organisers said on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark