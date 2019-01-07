Wayne Rooney arrested in US for public intoxication

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

English football star Wayne Rooney was arrested in December at the Dulles Airport outside Washington, D.C. for public intoxication, according to local police.

Rooney, who joined the U.S. soccer team DC United in mid-2018, was booked into the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center on Dec. 16, on a charge of public intoxication stemming from an arrest by the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police (MWAA), a police spokesman said.

Rooney was later released on a personal recognizance bond.

