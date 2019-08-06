Football: Wayne Rooney joins Derby County from DC United

DERBY: Former Manchester United star striker will join Derby County in January as a player-coach as he makes a return to England from the United States, the Rams said on Tuesday (Aug 6).

“We are absolutely delighted to announce that Wayne Rooney will be joining Derby County," club owner Mel Morris said.



“To have Wayne Rooney as a player, and equally as an aspiring coach, is incredible and I can only imagine the buzz this will generate amongst our supporters at home and internationally.

“First and foremost, Wayne is joining us as a player but he will also have coaching responsibilities too, particularly around the development of our younger players progressing towards the first-team from our academy, as he looks to gain his relevant qualifications for a future coaching and management career," Morris added.



Rooney is the latest member of England's so-called "Golden Generation" of players to take their first steps towards management, following the likes of new Chelsea boss Lampard and Rangers manager Steven Gerrard.

On beginning his Derby County stint, he said: “I am sure I can make a big contribution and can’t wait to meet everyone, especially the supporters.

“I must also take this opportunity to thank DC United, their owners, executives and supporters who have been superb to work with. I want them to know that I will give my all in support of our push for the play-offs.”

The former England captain will leave Washington-based DC United.

"Following the conclusion of the 2019 MLS season, star forward Wayne Rooney will be departing the club to continue his career in England in order to be closer to family," DC United said in a statement.



Rooney was an admirer of Dutch manager Louis van Gaal's coaching methods at Manchester United and is convinced that Derby boss Phillip Cocu, who replaced Frank Lampard, can help him gain experience.

"The key thing is the conversation he had with Cocu was absolutely critical to the interest Wayne has," Morris said.



"His playing career has been phenomenal. He's demonstrated his leadership qualities in America. Who wouldn't want at least the opportunity for this? I can guarantee Cocu is excited as I am about it."

