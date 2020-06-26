We are not done yet, warns Bayern Munich coach Flick

Bayern Munich are far from done with the season after securing their record-extending eighth consecutive Bundesliga crown, with the domestic league title only an "intermediate target" en route to more success, coach Hansi Flick said on Friday.

The Bavarians wrap up the season on Saturday at VfL Wolfsburg, and will lift the league trophy in front of an empty stadium due to health and safety measures introduced because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But for Flick, who took over in November, there are more milestones ahead.

"There is still more to achieve," Flick told a virtual news conference. "We can now go 17 matches without defeat since the start of the year in the Bundesliga. We want to play to win against Wolfsburg. We have to take on the fight and win it."

Bayern are also five goals away from matching the league record for goals (101) scored in one season.

"The league title is an intermediate goal. We always had more goals within the team and we need to be measured by those," Flick said.

Bayern take on Bayer Leverkusen in the German Cup final on July 4 and are in also still in the Champions League competition that will resume in August with their last 16 second leg against Chelsea.

"We still have one more game (after Saturday) against Leverkusen," Flick said. "After that the team can switch off. But the players will not be completely putting their feet up. Then we have three weeks to prepare for the Champions League.

"In our view that is a lot of time," he added.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Christian Radnedge)