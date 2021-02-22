We need to be alert from the start against Lazio- Bayern's Flick

Bayern Munich will be alert from the start of their Champions League last 16 first leg at Lazio on Tuesday to avoid the mistakes they made in their recent two Bundesliga games, coach Hansi Flick said on Monday.

MUNICH, Germany: Bayern Munich will be alert from the start of their Champions League last 16 first leg at Lazio on Tuesday to avoid the mistakes they made in their recent two Bundesliga games, coach Hansi Flick said on Monday.

Bayern have won six titles in the past nine months but have stumbled in their last two league matches with a 3-3 draw against visiting Arminia Bielefeld and a 2-1 defeat on Saturday by Eintracht Frankfurt.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Both times Bayern fell two goals behind and had to battle their way back into the game, as has so often been the case this season.

"We know what has happened in the past days," Flick said on the two matches last week. "Against Lazio I want us to be there as a team from the start.

"We have an idea of how we want to play and we have to do that from the start."

Flick, who is missing several key players to injury or COVID-19 infections including Corentin Tolisso and Thomas Mueller, needs some good news after seeing a seven-point lead in the Bundesliga slashed to two in less than a week.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I will not be using any excuses. The first half against Bielefeld and against Frankfurt were not good. But we can be satisfied with the second half," Flick said.

"When the Champions League starts we have to be in top form. But looking at the past weeks there has been a lot of matches, a lot of strain on the team and some players missing."

Bayern won the Club World Cup earlier this month before returning from Qatar for two league games in six games and then a trip to Rome this week."I am positive. It is a special game and I expect that the team is especially motivated," Flick added.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Christian Radnedge)