Weather continues to hamper England progress in third Ashes test

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

3 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Bad light and rain continued to hamper England's progress on day one of the third Ashes test at Headingley on Thursday, with Australia on 54-2 as tea was called early.

LEEDS, England: Bad light and rain continued to hamper England's progress on day one of the third Ashes test at Headingley on Thursday, with Australia on 54-2 as tea was called early.

After a rain-delayed start, with only four overs bowled in the morning session, Australia resumed on 12-1 after lunch, but Usman Khawaja was soon heading back to the pavilion, caught behind for eight.

Advertisement

Advertisement

David Warner (26 not out), who played and missed at 16 of his first 30 balls faced, found his feet and settled against England's pace attack to lead the recovery for the tourists.

Despite the floodlights being on at Headingley, the umpires deemed it too dark to carry on playing, taking the players off at the end of the 18th over.

(Reporting by Peter Hall; Editing by Hugh Lawson and Toby Davis)