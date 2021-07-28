Weightlifting: China's Shi Zhiyong breaks world record to win gold in 73kg

TOKYO: China's Shi Zhiyong broke his own world record to win the men's 73kg weightlifting event at the Olympics on Wednesday and claim a gold medal for the second Games in a row.

The 27-year-old lifted a combined 364kg to better his own world record of 363kg he set at the 2019 world championships.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Shi remained strong throughout the competition, breaking the Olympic record in the snatch with his second lift and again with his third.

Shi, gold medallist at the 2016 Olympics in the 69kg category, also broke the Olympic record for the clean and jerk on his first attempt.

Venezuela's Julio Ruben Mayora Pernia won the silver medal and Indonesia's Rahmat Erwin Abdullah the bronze.

Catch the Olympics Games Tokyo 2020 LIVE with 14 dedicated channels on meWATCH. Sign in now at mewatch.sg/tokyo2020 and get into the action with Mediacorp, Singapore’s Olympics Network.

Advertisement