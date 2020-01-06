Weightlifting corruption, doping accusations 'very serious': IOC

LAUSANNE: The International Olympic Committee (IOC) said on Monday (Jan 6) the accusations made by a German broadcaster of corruption and doping cover-ups at the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) were "very serious and worrying".

ARD, who broke the story on Russia's state doping scandal, claim prominent weightlifters were rarely subject to tests, while some controllers were allegedly taking cash to accept manipulated urine samples.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The ARD programme also cited documents allegedly showing at least US$5 million (€4.5 million) in funding flowing from the IOC to the IWF were transferred into two Swiss accounts, of which only federation president Tamas Ajan had oversight.

"The IOC takes note of the ARD report. The accusations are very serious and worrying," the IOC said.

"The IOC wants to clarify that - contrary to what ARD is claiming - it was not in possession of 'most of the documents' on which the film is based. This applies to the documents regarding the doping statistics and those regarding the alleged financial irregularities."

In a statement to AFP to Sunday, the IWF said it was examining the allegations made in the broadcast.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hungary's anti-doping authority said on Monday it had been "maliciously targeted" in the documentary.

The case is set to feature during the IOC's executive commission as it meets on Wednesday in Lausanne.