Weightlifting: China's Lyu wins gold in men's 81kg event, but no world record

TOKYO: China's Lyu Xiaojun won a gold medal in the men's 81kg weightlifting at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday but failed to break his own world record.

The 37-year-old lifted a combined 374kg, falling short of the 378kg he set to win gold at the 2019 world championships in Pattaya, Thailand, but set an Olympic record for all the three categories of the snatch, clean and jerk and total.

Lyu has claimed his second gold after his victory in men's 77kg category at the 2012 London Games. He also won a silver in the same category at the Rio 2016 Olympics.

Dominican Republic's Zacarias Bonnat Michel won the silver and Italy's Antonino Pizzolato won the bronze.

