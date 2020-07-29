Welsh, Scottish clubs could join women's Premier 15s league

REUTERS: The Rugby Football Union (RFU) has said teams from Scotland and Wales could join the Premier 15s, the women's top flight domestic league in England.

The competition, which began in 2017, consists of 10 teams and has no relegation to the amateur second-tier Championship.

"We've spoken to Wales and Scotland, and we are having ongoing discussions about how we can continue to develop and push things forward," the RFU's head of women's performance Nicky Ponsford told the BBC.

"If we can achieve those things then I think we'll be in a really good place and it might be that we end up with those teams in there."

Welsh Rugby Union's performance director Ryan Jones said there was a real possibility two clubs from the country could join the Premier 15s in the future.

"We've got a great working relationship with the RFU and we've both got strong intent there and we've all got a role to play for us to genuinely grow the game," he said.

The 2019-20 season was declared null and void by the RFU due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with Saracens, champions in the last two seasons, top of the standings after 12 games.

(Reporting by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)