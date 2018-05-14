Wenger bows out with Arsenal victory at Huddersfield
HUDDERSFIELD TOWN 0 ARSENAL 1
Arsene Wenger's final match in charge of Arsenal ended in a 1-0 victory at Huddersfield Town in the Premier League on Sunday.
Frenchman Wenger, who is leaving the club after almost 22 years in charge, was given a guard of honour by both sets of players before the kickoff and then walked to the visiting Arsenal supporters to acknowledge them.
The decisive goal came when Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang slid in at the back post to convert a low cross from Aaron Ramsey in the 38th minute.
Arsenal ended the season in sixth place, their lowest finish during Wenger's time at the club.
(Reporting by Simon Evans; Editing by Toby Davis)