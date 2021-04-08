Werder battle past Regensburg to reach German Cup semis

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

2 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Werder Bremen scored early in the second half and survived late pressure to beat second division side Jahn Regensburg 1-0 away on Wednesday in their postponed German Cup quarter-final and set up a last-four clash with RB Leipzig.

REGENSBURG, Germany: Werder Bremen scored early in the second half and survived late pressure to beat second division side Jahn Regensburg 1-0 away on Wednesday in their postponed German Cup quarter-final and set up a last-four clash with RB Leipzig.

Werder will host Leipzig on April 30 in their semi-final with Borussia Dortmund taking on second division's Holstein Kiel a day later.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The game had been postponed in March after several positive coronavirus tests forced Regensburg into quarantine.

The visitors struggled to create chances in the first half but upped the tempo after the break with Niklas Moisander hitting the post with a powerful header and Theodor Gebre Selassie firing over the bar on the rebound.

Their strong start to the second half paid off in the 52nd minute when Yuya Osako latched onto a deep cross, controlled the ball with his chest in the box, turned and volleyed in a superb winner.

The Japanese should have added another goal a little later after good work from Josh Sargent but failed to beat the Regensburg keeper when one-on-one.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Regensburg's desperate attempts for an equaliser in the final 15 minutes saw them miss several chances, including a triple opportunity in the 89th minute.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Toby Davis)