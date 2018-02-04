West Brom at rock bottom after home defeat by Southampton

West Bromwich Albion were left stuck at the bottom of the Premier League after losing 3-2 to Southampton on Saturday, despite having made a fine start to the match.

It was an emotional day at the Hawthorns where there was a minute's applause before the game for their former striker Cyrille Regis, who died last month.

Egyptian defender Ahmed Hegazi headed Albion into an early lead from a corner by set-piece specialist Chris Brunt but Southampton hit back with two goals in three minutes before half-time. Gabon's Mario Lemina drove in from 20 metres and defender Jack Stephens scored his third goal in three games.

A direct free kick by James Ward-Prowse made it 3-1 and Saints held on for a first League victory in 13 games despite Salomon Rondon's 72nd-minute headed goal for the home side.

(Reporting by Steve Tongue; Editing by Clare Fallon)

Source: Reuters

