West Brom continue overhaul by sacking technical director Hammond

REUTERS: Basement side West Bromwich Albion have sacked technical director Nick Hammond as part of the club's restructuring plan, the Premier League team said on Thursday.

Hammond was instrumental in the hiring of manager Alan Pardew, who was fired earlier this month with the club lying bottom of the table, 10 points below 17th-placed Crystal Palace with five league games left to play.

"We would like to place on record our gratitude for Nick's efforts during his two years in the role and wish him every success for his future," chief executive officer Mark Jenkins said on West Brom's website https://www.wba.co.uk.

Hammond was previously director of football at Reading, where he worked with Pardew until the manager left the club in 2003.

"West Bromwich Albion are a great football club which I was honoured to be a part of, great people, great supporters. I wish them every success going forward as I move on to future projects," Hammond said.

West Brom also sacked chairman John Williams and chief executive Martin Goodman in February following the club's dismal performances this campaign.

The club also said that an announcement regarding their restructuring plans will be made shortly.

(Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar)