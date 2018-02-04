West Brom have 12 big games to rescue season, says Brunt

West Bromwich Albion still have 12 "big games" to ensure their Premier League survival, midfielder Chris Brunt said after Saturday's 3-2 home defeat by Southampton.

West Brom have collected 20 points from 26 matches after three wins, 11 draws and 12 defeats and sit bottom of the league table. They are winless in the last three games, losing twice.

"We have got 12 big games left and we need to win as many as we can," Brunt told the club's website.

The Midlands club made a bright start to the current season with victories in their first two games before going 20 games without a win. They sacked manager Tony Pulis and replaced him with Alan Pardew in November.

Pardew guided the team to their first win in 21 games beating promoted Brighton and Hove Albion last month but West Brom have continued to struggle for consistency.

"We've given ourselves a bit of a mountain to climb now but hopefully we can get a few bodies back this week and get out on the training pitch," Northern Irishman Brunt added.

"All the lads that have played a lot of games over the December-January period can have a bit of a rest because we don't play until next Monday night."

West Brom return to league action with a trip to London to face champions Chelsea.

