West Brom hold Burnley to battling 0-0 draw

Promoted West Bromwich Albion and Burnley fought out a 0-0 draw in the Premier League on Monday after both sides missed chances to register a first win of the season in a pulsating clash.

The result left West Brom 17th in the standings on two points from five games, while 18th-placed Burnley have one from four after a dominant second-half performance.

Striker Karlan Grant took centre stage for West Brom in the first half as he shot over the bar in the 18th minute before he had a goal disallowed for offside in the 37th, after home keeper Sam Johnstone had kept out an Ashley Barnes effort.

West Brom came close again in the 58th minute when visiting keeper Nick Pope parried a Grady Diangana shot and Branislav Ivanovic had the rebound blocked by a defender.

Chris Wood then twice hit the crossbar for Burnley, having failed to convert an Ashley Westwood cross before he missed with the goal at his mercy after Johnstone parried a Barnes header into his path.

West Brom missed the game's final chance as Pope produced an acrobatic save to keep out a Matheus Pereira volley from close range in the 78th minute. The outcome was the Premier League's first goalless draw of the season.

