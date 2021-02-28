West Brom win 1-0 as Brighton pay the penalty

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

WEST BROMWICH, England: West Bromwich Albion secured a 1-0 home Premier League win over Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday as the visitors missed two penalties and were denied a goal by the Video Assistant Referee (VAR).

West Brom began brightly and were rewarded for their pressure in the 11th minute when skipper Kyle Bartley rose above the Brighton defence to head Conor Gallagher's cross in from close range.

Brighton spurned the opportunity to equalise minutes later when midfielder Pascal Gross's penalty cannoned off the crossbar after VAR adjudged that Okay Yokuslu had handled the ball in the West Brom box.

Lewis Dunk found the net with a quick free kick that caught West Brom goalkeeper Sam Johnstone off guard, but after a long delay in which referee Lee Mason disallowed and then allowed the goal, the Brighton skipper's effort was chalked off by the VAR.

The league later confirmed that the decision to award Brighton the goal was overturned as the referee's whistle had been blown a second time before the ball had crossed the line.

Gross won a late penalty when Conor Townsend brought him down but substitute Danny Welbeck's effort hit the post to complete a frustrating day for Brighton.

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)