West Ham beat Fulham 2-0 to post fourth win in a row

REUTERS: FULHAM 0 WEST HAM 2

West Ham added to Fulham's Premier League woes on Saturday at Craven Cottage, beating their cross-London rivals 2-0 with goals from Robert Snodgrass and Michail Antonio.

Fulham, yet to keep a clean sheet this season, stayed rooted to the bottom of the table with nine points from 17 games, while the Hammers' fourth league win in a row lifted them to ninth place on 24 points.

New Fulham manager Claudio Ranieri had been looking to build on the four points his side took in their first two home games under his charge.

His players created most of the early pressure, with strikers Andre Schurlle and Aboubakar Kamara firing in shots and creating chances within the opening 10 minutes.

But it was Manuel Pellegrini's visitors who took the lead after 17 minutes when midfielder Felipe Anderson sprang past Fulham's Denis Odoi and fed the ball back to Snodgrass, who blasted his left-footed shot high into the top left corner.

Anderson helped West Ham to double their lead 12 minutes later, crossing in from near the sideline to Javier Hernandez. The Mexican striker nodded the ball back behind him to Antonio, who brought it down and quickly slotted it between the legs of onrushing Cottagers keeper Sergio Rico.

