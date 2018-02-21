West Ham charged by FA over anti-doping rule breach

West Ham United have been charged by the English Football Association (FA) over a breach of anti-doping rules, the governing body said on Tuesday.

The FA said in a statement that West Ham were alleged to have failed to ensure their "Club Whereabouts" information was accurate on three occasions within 12 months.

West Ham said in a statement on their website that it was a club administrative matter and did not concern any of their players.

"The breach relates to administrative oversights on The FA's whereabouts system, for example a player's address had been registered and the house number digits transposed, and the club will be responding to The FA in due course," a club spokesperson said.

West Ham have until Feb. 27 to respond to the charge.

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Davis)

