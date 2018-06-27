West Ham charged over crowd disturbances against Burnley

REUTERS: West Ham United have been charged by the English Football Association (FA) following crowd disturbances during their Premier League defeat by Burnley at the London Stadium on March 10.

West Ham launched a probe after their own supporters, frustrated by the club's poor performances in the league and the owners, expressed their anger in the home defeat by Burnley with several fans running on to the pitch in the second half.

Several supporters in the stadium also directed their ire at the club's co-owners David Gold and David Sullivan, both of whom were forced to leave the directors' box early for their own safety.

"West Ham United FC has been charged for failing to ensure that its spectators conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and that no spectators or unauthorised persons encroached onto the pitch during the Premier League match against Burnley FC on Saturday 10 March," the FA said in a statement.

The London outfit, who were involved in the relegation battle mid-way through last season before eventually finishing 13th, have until Thursday to respond.

(Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; Editing by Jon Boyle)

