West Ham held at home by Everton
West Ham United remained mired in relegation danger after they could only draw 1-1 with a rejuvenated Everton side in the so-called 'David Moyes derby' at the London Stadium on Saturday.
LONDON: West Ham United remained mired in relegation danger after they could only draw 1-1 with a rejuvenated Everton side in the so-called 'David Moyes derby' at the London Stadium on Saturday.
A scrappy first half low in quality burst into life just before halftime when Issa Diop headed in a Robert Snodgrass free kick to put the hosts in front.
But Everton's response was immediate and Lucas Digne's corner was flicked on by Mason Holgate and Dominic Calvert-Lewin headed in at the far post.
West Ham manager Davis Moyes, formerly the long-serving boss of Everton, has lifted the spirits since returning for a second stint in charge of the Hammers.
But his side did not offer enough to grab a precious winner in the second half as they remained only one point above the relegation zone. Carlo Ancelotti's Everton are 11th.
(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Pritha Sarkar)