West Ham held at home by Everton

LONDON: West Ham United remained mired in relegation danger after they could only draw 1-1 with a rejuvenated Everton side in the so-called 'David Moyes derby' at the London Stadium on Saturday.

A scrappy first half low in quality burst into life just before halftime when Issa Diop headed in a Robert Snodgrass free kick to put the hosts in front.

But Everton's response was immediate and Lucas Digne's corner was flicked on by Mason Holgate and Dominic Calvert-Lewin headed in at the far post.

West Ham manager Davis Moyes, formerly the long-serving boss of Everton, has lifted the spirits since returning for a second stint in charge of the Hammers.

But his side did not offer enough to grab a precious winner in the second half as they remained only one point above the relegation zone. Carlo Ancelotti's Everton are 11th.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

