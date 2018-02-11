West Ham overcome Watford to draw level on points

Feb 10: West Ham overcame Watford 2-0 in a game with plenty of chances at the London Stadium on Saturday, putting the Hammers level on points with their opponents in the middle of the Premier League table.

The home side's Mexican striker Javier Hernandez broke the deadlock in the 38th minute, heading in at the far post after winger Michail Antonio wove through the Watford defence to send in a long cross from the left.

West Ham's Austrian midfielder Marko Arnautovic, back in the side after a hamstring injury, scored from close range in the 78th minute to make it 2-0.

The win leaves the two sides level on 30 points apiece in the middle of the table, though still just six points above the relegation zone.

