West Ham owners to get extra security at home games

West Ham United's owners will be given additional protection at the London Stadium with a larger police presence and barriers to prevent a repeat of the crowd disturbances that marred Saturday's 3-0 home Premier League defeat by Burnley, British newspapers reported on Monday.

LONDON: West Ham United's owners will be given additional protection at the London Stadium with a larger police presence and barriers to prevent a repeat of the crowd disturbances that marred Saturday's 3-0 home Premier League defeat by Burnley, British newspapers reported on Monday.

Pitch invasions and ugly scenes in the stands, including fans taunting West Ham owners David Gold and David Sullivan in the directors' box, led the club to launch a probe and call an emergency meeting with the Stadium stakeholders.

West Ham supporters are unhappy about the club's move from the Upton Park stadium which was their home from 1904-2016.

Former West Ham midfielder Trevor Brooking, who was also in the directors' box, said Sullivan was struck in the face by a coin and that fans who contributed to the toxic atmosphere should stay away from the team's home games.

West Ham have asked for police to be stationed inside the ground for the five remaining home games this season. The club will also ban the fans who ran on to the pitch.

Police in riot gear had to quell trouble inside the London stadium and disturbances were reported outside the ground as West Ham beat Chelsea 2-1 to reach the League Cup quarter-finals in 2016.

Advertisement

Advertisement

West Ham are 16th in the league, three points adrift of the relegation zone. They next host Southampton on March 31.

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)