West Ham's Anderson may be out for four weeks with back problem - Moyes

REUTERS: West Ham United will be without Felipe Anderson for at least a month after the Brazilian midfielder suffered a back injury, manager David Moyes said on Tuesday.

Anderson missed West Ham's draw against Everton last weekend after falling awkwardly in the Hammers' 1-0 defeat by Sheffield United earlier this month.

"Felipe's got a problem with his back from the landing which he had in the game, which looks as if it's going to keep him out for a while," Moyes told a news conference. "A while looks like probably four weeks, we think."

Ukrainian forward Andriy Yarmolenko will be on the sidelines until February with a thigh problem, but West Ham could soon welcome back winger Michail Antonio, who has been out since December with a hamstring problem.

West Ham are sitting one point above the relegation zone and face a trip to third-placed Leicester City on Wednesday.

Moyes has guided West Ham to four points in his first three matches since replacing Manuel Pellegrini, and the Scot is confident their fortunes will improve.

"We're trying to get some wins, and not just on the pitch," he added. "It's still busy but the biggest thing is that the players have been brilliant. They've given me 100per cent in every game."

