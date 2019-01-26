West Ham's Arnautovic says he will stay at the club

West Ham United's Austria striker Marko Arnautovic has ruled out leaving the Premier League club during the January transfer window despite receiving an offer from China.

He was left out of the squad for the trip to Bournemouth last weekend after his brother said Arnautovic, 29, was keen on a potentially lucrative move to the Chinese Super League.

West Ham did not want to lose their joint top-scorer this season, having already turned down a bid reported by British media to be £35 million from a Chinese club.

However, West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini had said the club was open to selling the forward for the right price, although they wanted a quick resolution to the saga.

Arnautovic has now said he wants to end the speculation.

"I guess it's no secret there has been an offer for me and I have to admit the offer was a very tempting one for me and my family," he said in an Instagram post.

"I have given 100 percent to my club duties but I have also needed some time to talk to my club, my wife and the rest of my family. I have now decided to put a stop to all the... speculation.

"I want to put offers aside, help the club climb as high as possible in the table and try to win the (FA) cup."

West Ham are 10th in the league standings with 31 points from 23 games and visit AFC Wimbledon in the FA Cup fourth round on Saturday.

"It is clear that London and West Ham United feels like home for me and I hope the West Ham fans have always seen that. Let's focus on the rest of this season together..." he added.

Arnautovic, who is under contract until 2022, joined the Hammers from Stoke City in 2017 for a then club record 20 million pounds after handing in a transfer request.

