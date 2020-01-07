West Ham's Fredericks out for several weeks with hamstring strain

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

West Ham United defender Ryan Fredericks has been ruled out for at least a month after suffering a hamstring strain in Sunday’s FA Cup third round win at Gillingham, the Premier League club said on Monday.

The damage suffered by the 27-year-old fullback was revealed by a scan on Monday.

"Ryan injured his hamstring while chasing back late in the first half and was assessed immediately before undergoing a scan," West Ham's medical chief Richard Collinge told the club's website https://www.whufc.com/news/articles/2020/january/06-january/ryan-fredericks-injury-update.

"He will now begin a period of rehabilitation and recovery, with the plan being to return to action before the end of February."

(Reporting by Mitch Phillips, editing by Ken Ferris)