West Ham's Hernandez dreaming of top six finish

REUTERS: West Ham United have endured relegation battles in their last two Premier League campaigns but striker Javier Hernandez says he is dreaming of a top six finish this season.

The London club have brought in Manuel Pellegrini as manager and spent nearly 100 million pounds to bolster the squad in the transfer window.

"Top six, top four is the aim, as high as we can. I'm a dreamer," Hernandez told the club website ahead of Sunday's trip to Liverpool. "I am always aiming as high as I can and if we can put West Ham in the Champions League why not?"

The Mexico international scored just eight goals in 28 league appearances last season but is looking forward to working with Pellegrini.

"He told me I was going to be an important player and would play an important role in this team, so he gave me a lot of confidence," he added.

