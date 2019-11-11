West Ham's Lanzini to have surgery on fractured collarbone

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Manuel Lanzini is likely to be sidelined for the rest of the year after suffering a fractured collarbone during West Ham United's 3-0 defeat by Burnley in the Premier League.

The Argentine midfielder, who missed most of last season with a knee injury, fell awkwardly after being fouled by Burnley's Ashley Westwood during the closing stages of the match on Saturday.

Lanzini required oxygen and was carried off on a stretcher at Turf Moor, before the club confirmed https://www.whufc.com/news/articles/2019/november/10-november/manuel-lanzini-and-mark-noble-update the player would have surgery in London on Monday.

The problems continue to mount for West Ham boss Manuel Pellegrini, whose team slipped to 16th. They are now without a win in their last six league matches and sit just five points above the relegation zone.

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)